Home Weather Sun, Showers And Storms Sunday

Sun, Showers And Storms Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and storms at times — in the morning in the east coast metro area and working their way westward in the afternoon.  A gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area will keep a high risk of dangerous rip currents on Sunday.  Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees along the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s in the rest of South Florida.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and afternoon storms near the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms, along with breezy conditions.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.  Plenty of showers and storms will move in on a brisk ocean breeze during the mid to late afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will see good sun and some clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Look for a brisk ocean breeze, especially near the Atlantic coast.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with a few showers and storms popping up in spots.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet right now.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here