Sun, Showers And Storms Sunday

Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and storms at times — in the morning in the east coast metro area and working their way westward in the afternoon. A gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area will keep a high risk of dangerous rip currents on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees along the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s in the rest of South Florida.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and afternoon storms near the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms, along with breezy conditions. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Plenty of showers and storms will move in on a brisk ocean breeze during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will see good sun and some clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Look for a brisk ocean breeze, especially near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with a few showers and storms popping up in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet right now.