Sun, Showers And Storms Stalking Florida; Tracking The Tropics

Monday features good sun, clouds at times, and passing showers and storms, especially along the Gulf coast and well inland during the late afternoon. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast

Tuesday will bring widespread clouds, showers, and storms with some sun at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be another day of numerous showers and storms. Look for some sun along the Gulf coast and lots of clouds in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feature partly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the low about 300 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina has a medium chance of becoming a depression before reaching land late on Monday. Elsewhere, the wave approaching the central Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.