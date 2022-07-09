Home Weather Sun, Showers And Storms Saturday For Florida

Sun, Showers And Storms Saturday For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/8139213-clouds-in-the-sky-come-in-a-variety-of-colors-after-heavy-rain-after-the-storm-enters-the-end-of-the-rainy-season-early-winter-after-the-rain-the-sky-is-usually-bright-the-weather-is-cool
Saturday features mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms — in the late morning and afternoon in the east coast metro area and in the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf coast.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.
Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and some showers and storms — mostly in the afternoon in the east coast metro area and throughout the day near the Gulf coast.  Sunday‘s highs will be in the low 90s.
Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds and periods of rain.  Look for some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area and plenty of showers near the Gulf coast.  Monday‘s highs will be in the low 90s.
Tuesday will start with a mix of sun and clouds, while some storms will develop in the afternoon.  Tuesday‘s highs will be in the low 90s.
Wednesday‘s forecast calls for a steamy mix of sun, showers, and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s again.
The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here