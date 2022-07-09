Sun, Showers And Storms Saturday For Florida

Saturday features mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms — in the late morning and afternoon in the east coast metro area and in the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and some showers and storms — mostly in the afternoon in the east coast metro area and throughout the day near the Gulf coast. Sunday ‘s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds and periods of rain. Look for some afternoon storms in the east coast metro area and plenty of showers near the Gulf coast. Monday ‘s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will start with a mix of sun and clouds, while some storms will develop in the afternoon. Tuesday ‘s highs will be in the low 90s.