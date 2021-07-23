Sun, Showers And Storms Forecast For Florida Friday

Friday features plenty of sun in the morning and showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the humid low 90s.

Saturday will bring good sun alternating with some showers in the morning. Then look for widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and widespread showers and some storms in the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will see good sun alternating with showers and storms in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, a non-tropical low is expected to form from an old frontal boundary. This feature has a low chance of development as it drifts off the Carolina coast early next week.