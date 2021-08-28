Sun, Showers And Storms For Florida; Tracking Hurricane Ida

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds. Look for mostly afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see showers and some storms on a brisk and sometimes gusty ocean breeze throughout the day. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast — but it will feel much hotter around South Florida.

Sunday will be partly sunny with plenty of showers and some storms moving in during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring good sun alternating with passing showers and storms throughout the day. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and some showers and a few storms in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, a few clouds, passing showers, and a few storms in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Hurricane Ida strengthened Friday, and will be a major threat to the northern Gulf Coast late this weekend. At midday on Friday, Ida was located about 200 miles east-southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Maximum sustained winds were 80 miles per hour, and Ida was moving northwest at 15 miles per hour. A hurricane warning is in effect for western Cuba, and there’s a tropical storm warning for the Cayman Islands and portions of central Cuba. Along the U.S. Gulf Coast, there’s a hurricane watch from Cameron, Louisiana to the Mississippi border, and a tropical storm watch is in effect eastward from there to the Florida/Alabama border. Ida is forecast to reach category 4 intensity before reaching the coast, and it will bring life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flooding rain to the region.

Elsewhere, the disturbance about halfway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next couple of days as it moves generally northward. The low about 600 miles east of Bermuda has a medium chance of developing during the next several days.