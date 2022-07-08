Home Weather Sun, Showers And Storms Again For Florida Friday

Sun, Showers And Storms Again For Florida Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/cute-kid-plaiyng-rainy-day_5011195.htm#query=sun%20rain&position=8&from_view=search
Friday features good sun to start, but showers and a few storms will develop on the Atlantic sea breeze in the late morning and move westward during the mid to late afternoon.  Heavy rain is possible in spots.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.
Saturday will bring a mix of sun and a few clouds in the morning.  Showers and will develop again in the mid-afternoon.  Saturday‘s highs will be in the low 90s.
Sunday will feature sun and some clouds in the morning, with showers and possibly a stray storm popping up in the afternoon.  Sunday‘s highs will be in the low 90s.
Monday will see plenty of sun and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and showers throughout the day.  Monday‘s highs will be in the low 90s.
Tuesday‘s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms in spots.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.
It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here