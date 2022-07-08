Sun, Showers And Storms Again For Florida Friday

Friday features good sun to start, but showers and a few storms will develop on the Atlantic sea breeze in the late morning and move westward during the mid to late afternoon. Heavy rain is possible in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and a few clouds in the morning. Showers and will develop again in the mid-afternoon. Saturday ‘s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature sun and some clouds in the morning, with showers and possibly a stray storm popping up in the afternoon. Sunday ‘s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will see plenty of sun and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and showers throughout the day. Monday ‘s highs will be in the low 90s.