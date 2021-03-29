Home Weather Sun, Clouds, Showers, Heat For Florida Today

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday starts with patchy fog along the Gulf coast and well inland.  Then the day features a mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and a sometimes gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast.  A passing shower is possible.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies around South Florida.  The east coast metro area will also see some showers on a brisk and gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see a front move in, so look for periods of showers, along with a mix of sun and clouds.  The Gulf coast will see breezy conditions.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday morning will be breezy, and lows will range from the mid-50s to the low 60s.  The day will be sunny, breezy, and cool.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

