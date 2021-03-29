Sun, Clouds, Showers, Heat For Florida Today

Monday starts with patchy fog along the Gulf coast and well inland. Then the day features a mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and a sometimes gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. A passing shower is possible. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies around South Florida. The east coast metro area will also see some showers on a brisk and gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see a front move in, so look for periods of showers, along with a mix of sun and clouds. The Gulf coast will see breezy conditions. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday morning will be breezy, and lows will range from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will be sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.