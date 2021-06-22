Sun, Clouds And Storms For Florida

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds to start, with showers and storms developing during the mid to late afternoon. Look for a sometimes gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will start with partly sunny skies and a few early showers in spots. Then widespread showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will be another day with a mix of sun and clouds and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s again.

Tropical Storm Claudette is emerging into the Atlantic. Claudette is expected to degenerate into a trough in the next day. Elsewhere in the tropics, the wave about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a low chance of developing during the next 5 days.