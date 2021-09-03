Sun, Clouds And Storms Continue Around Florida

Friday features a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast — but it will feel much hotter.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies with some showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature lots of sun much of the day, followed by some showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Labor Day will be another sunny day with passing showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a September mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, Hurricane Larry continues to move rapidly in the eastern Atlantic. Early on Thursday, Larry was several hundred miles west of the Cape Verde Islands and was moving west at 20 miles per hour. While maximum sustained winds were 75 miles per hour at that time, Larry is expected to intensify into a major hurricane in the next few days.

Elsewhere, the low moving over Nicaragua is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of Central America. While this system has a low chance of developing in the next several days, we’ll watch its remnants to see if it reforms in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.