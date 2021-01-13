Sun, Clouds And Showers Will Greet Florida Wednesday (Video)

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with showers at times as a weak front slowly moves through our area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.

Jan 12 @ 915 pm – A few showers are possible tonight. Rain amounts should be very light. Rain chances increase by Wednesday evening. #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZAtoWZwjSb — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 13, 2021

Thursday will be another day of sun, clouds, and showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers to the Gulf coast, while it will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature lots of clouds and a brisk and sometimes gusty northwesterly breeze as another front moves in. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 60s.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s.