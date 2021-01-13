Home Weather Sun, Clouds And Showers Will Greet Florida Wednesday (Video)

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with showers at times as a weak front slowly moves through our area.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and mostly in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will be another day of sun, clouds, and showers.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers to the Gulf coast, while it will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers in the east coast metro area.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature lots of clouds and a brisk and sometimes gusty northwesterly breeze as another front moves in.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 60s.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.  Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

