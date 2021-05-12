Home Weather Sun, Clouds And Maybe Some Storms For Florida Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features good sun and a few clouds. A few showers and maybe a storm or two are possible, especially in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s.

The #SoFla rainy season is almost here…and here’s the outlook:

– Rainfall: higher chances of above normal precipitation
– Flooding: average flood risk
– Temperatures: higher chances of above normal temperatures

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will be cloudy with showers and storms as a weak front moves into our area.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast includes lots of sun and a few showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

