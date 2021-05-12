Sun, Clouds And Maybe Some Storms For Florida Wednesday

Wednesday features good sun and a few clouds. A few showers and maybe a storm or two are possible, especially in the east coast metro area. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 80s.

The #SoFla rainy season is almost here…and here’s the outlook:

– Rainfall: higher chances of above normal precipitation

– Flooding: average flood risk

– Temperatures: higher chances of above normal temperatures

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will be cloudy with showers and storms as a weak front moves into our area. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will feature good sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast includes lots of sun and a few showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.