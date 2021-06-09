Sun And Western Florida Storms

Wednesday features lots of sun with a few clouds in the morning, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon, especially in the western portions of South Florida. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring morning sun and afternoon showers and storms around our area. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies during much of the day. Look for some showers and storms that could develop in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will continue our pattern of good sun in the morning and the chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few showers and storms late in the day. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, a low is expected to form in the southwestern Caribbean in the next day or so. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a tropical depression before reaching the coast of Central America.