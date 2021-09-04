Sun And Storms Saturday For Florida

Saturday features lots of sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Gulf coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Labor Day will feature plenty of sun and some showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Larry appears on the verge of rapid intensification at midday on Friday. At that time, Larry was about 1410 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour. Larry had slowed down and was moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour late Friday morning.

Elsewhere, the low over Central America is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the area. It has a low chance of developing into a depression in the next five days. And the wave in the eastern Atlantic has virtually no chance of developing, but it will affect the Cape Verde Islands with heavy rain and gusty winds.