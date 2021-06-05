Home Weather Sun And Storms Saturday Around Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features good sun, a few clouds at times, a brisk and gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast, and periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches this weekend.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring mostly morning showers and storms with plenty of sun otherwise.  Look for a strong and gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast, and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  Some showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few afternoon storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

