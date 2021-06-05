Sun And Storms Saturday Around Florida

Saturday features good sun, a few clouds at times, a brisk and gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast, and periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring mostly morning showers and storms with plenty of sun otherwise. Look for a strong and gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast, and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Some showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few afternoon storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet.