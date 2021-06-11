Sun And Storms Continue For Florida

Friday features lots of early sun with a few clouds. A few storms will move in during the mid to late afternoon, especially along the Gulf Coast. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and increasing humidity in the morning. Storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon, and a few of them could be strong, with heavy rain, damaging wind, and dangerous lightning. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees along the Gulf Coast and in the low to mid-90s in the east coast metro area.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds most of the day, with storms popping up late in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will see widespread storms and showers, especially in the east coast metro area. A mix of sun and clouds is on tap as well. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s again.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet.