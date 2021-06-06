Sun And Storms Around Florida

Sunday features plenty of sun and a brisk and sometimes gusty ocean breeze. The breeze will bring some morning showers to the east coast metro area and afternoon storms and showers to the Gulf Coast and the interior. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Monday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds on a gusty ocean breeze. A few east coast showers are possible in the morning, while the western locations could see an afternoon storm. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast and breezy conditions with a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Look for mostly afternoon showers and storms in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see lots of sun, a strong ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast, and some afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and some clouds, showers, and a few storms during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and low 90s along the Gulf coast.

It’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic right now.