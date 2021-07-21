Sun And Storms Again For Florida

Wednesday features mostly sunny skies through much of the day. But some showers and storms will move through the east coast metro area in the morning and early afternoon, making it to the Gulf coast by the mid to late afternoon hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the humid low 90s.

Thursday will bring good sun and morning showers to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be mostly sunny until showers and storms develop in the mid-afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature good sun during much of the day and some showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun in the morning and some showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet, thanks to the Saharan dust that’s common in July.