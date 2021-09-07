Home Weather Sun And Storms Again For Florida; Watching The Disturbance In The Gulf

Sun And Storms Again For Florida; Watching The Disturbance In The Gulf

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees right at the coasts and in the low 90s elsewhere.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and some showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, with showers and storms developing during the mid to late afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will start with mostly sunny skies, but some showers and storms will move in after the mid-afternoon hours.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms in spots.  HIghs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Larry continues to move in the general direction of Bermuda.  At midday on Monday, Larry was located near 23.8 North, 55.1 West, about 830 miles southeast of Bermuda.  Maximum sustained winds were 120 miles per hour, and Larry was moving northwest at 10 miles per hour.  Swells from Larry will create dangerous rip currents and rough surf along much of the Atlantic seaboard, and Bermuda is expected to feel at least some effects from the hurricane.

Elsewhere, the area of disturbed weather in the south-central Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of development during the next few days.  But it will bring heavy rain to portions of the northern Gulf coast and moves across northern and central Florida in a few days.  Once the system is in the Atlantic and near the Gulfstream, conditions could be more favorable for development.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here