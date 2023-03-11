Sun And Showers

Saturday features plenty of sun and some showers that will move from west to east during the day. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Don’t forget: set your clocks forward one hour late tonight to be ready for Daylight Saving Time (or you’ll be late to everything on Sunday). Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring lots of sun to the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will feature breezy conditions, hot sun, and periods of showers. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be breezy with clouds and showers as a cold front moves in. Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning for mid-March, with lows in the 50s. The day will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s.