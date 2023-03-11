Home Weather Sun And Showers

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features plenty of sun and some showers that will move from west to east during the day.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Don’t forget:  set your clocks forward one hour late tonight to be ready for Daylight Saving Time (or you’ll be late to everything on Sunday).  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring lots of sun to the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds to the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will feature breezy conditions, hot sun, and periods of showers.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be breezy with clouds and showers as a cold front moves in.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning for mid-March, with lows in the 50s.  The day will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

