Sun And Showers Saturday For Florida; Tracking The Tropics

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies to start, followed by periods of showers and storms — in the mid to late afternoon in the east coast metro area and starting in the late morning along the Gulf coast.  Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, with lots of showers and some storms developing during the mid to late afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will see good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms in spots.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

Post-tropical Cyclone Nicholas continues to bring heavy rain to portions of the Gulf coast as it moves slowly over Louisiana.  Tropical storm Odette forms off the US mid-Atlantic coast. Odette is forecast to become post-tropical by Saturday night south of Atlantic Canada.  The wave in the central Atlantic has a high chance of developing during the next five days.  Finally, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing during the next several days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

