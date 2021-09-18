Sun And Showers Saturday For Florida; Tracking The Tropics

Saturday features good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies to start, followed by periods of showers and storms — in the mid to late afternoon in the east coast metro area and starting in the late morning along the Gulf coast. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning, with lots of showers and some storms developing during the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will see good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

Post-tropical Cyclone Nicholas continues to bring heavy rain to portions of the Gulf coast as it moves slowly over Louisiana. Tropical storm Odette forms off the US mid-Atlantic coast. Odette is forecast to become post-tropical by Saturday night south of Atlantic Canada. The wave in the central Atlantic has a high chance of developing during the next five days. Finally, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing during the next several days.