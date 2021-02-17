Home Weather Sun and Showers For Florida

Sun and Showers For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features plenty of sun, clouds at times, and some showers in the early to mid-afternoon.  Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday will bring sunny skies and a brisk and gusty breeze.  Look for an increasing rip current risk at all of South Florida’s beaches.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Friday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a front approaches.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday morning will be chilly, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.  The day will be sunny but cool.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will start with morning lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.  The day will feature lots of sun.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

