Sun and Showers For Florida

Wednesday features plenty of sun, clouds at times, and some showers in the early to mid-afternoon. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday will bring sunny skies and a brisk and gusty breeze. Look for an increasing rip current risk at all of South Florida’s beaches. Thursday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Friday will be breezy with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a front approaches. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday morning will be chilly, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. The day will be sunny but cool. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will start with morning lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. The day will feature lots of sun. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s.