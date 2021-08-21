Sun and Showers For Florida While Henri Threatens The Northeast

Saturday features lots of steamy sun with some showers and storms moving in during the mid to late afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the sticky low 90s.

Monday will feature plenty of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Look for periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with some showers and a few storms in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Henri was not yet a hurricane late Friday morning. At midday on Friday, Tropical Storm Henri was located about 745 miles south of Montauk Point, New York. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour, and Henri was moving northwest at 7 miles per hour. A hurricane watch is in effect from Long Island to Cape Cod, including Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Block Island. Henri will affect the New England coast, beginning late Saturday or early Sunday.

Hurricane Grace was about 155 miles northeast of Veracruz, Mexico late Friday morning. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 85 miles per hour, and Grace was moving west at 14 miles per hour. Grace is expected to intensify before reaching the Mexican coast Friday night.

Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next 5 days.