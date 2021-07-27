Home Weather Sun And Showers For Florida Tuesday

Sun And Showers For Florida Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features good sun and mid to late afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the humid low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring plenty of early sun with widespread showers and a few storms during the mid to late afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and a few storms.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies during much of the day, but passing showers and storms as well.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another summer day of sun, showers, and storms.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the low we’ve been watching came ashore in extreme northeastern Florida on Monday and is bringing rain to portions of the southeast U.S. coast.  It’s quiet elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here