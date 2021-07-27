Sun And Showers For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features good sun and mid to late afternoon showers in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see lots of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the humid low 90s.

Wednesday will bring plenty of early sun with widespread showers and a few storms during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and a few storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies during much of the day, but passing showers and storms as well. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another summer day of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the low we’ve been watching came ashore in extreme northeastern Florida on Monday and is bringing rain to portions of the southeast U.S. coast. It’s quiet elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic.