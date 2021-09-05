Sun And Showers Around Florida Sunday

Sunday features lots of sun in the morning, with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Look for the bulk of the activity to be in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the sticky low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Labor Day will bring a mix of sun and showers. Morning sun and afternoon showers and storms will be on tap in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the humid low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds during the first part of the day and periods of showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds alternating with periods of showers and a few storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, Hurricane Larry is bringing dangerous rip currents and rough surf to the Lesser Antilles. At midday on Saturday, Larry was located about 1055 miles east of the islands. Maximum sustained winds were 125 miles per hour, and Larry was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour. Swells from Larry will affect most of the western Atlantic in the next day or so, and Larry could pass very close to Bermuda late on Wednesday or early Thursday.

Elsewhere, the trough located over southern Mexico continues to bring rain to the region. While this system has a very low chance of development during the next day or two, conditions could be more favorable once it approaches the central Gulf of Mexico by midweek.