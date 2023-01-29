Sun And More Clouds In The East Coast Metro Area With Lots Of Sun On The Gulf Coast

Sun And More Clouds In The East Coast Metro Area With Lots...

Sunday features some sun, more clouds, and possibly a stray shower on a brisk ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will enjoy plenty of sun and a few clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring a nice mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a stray shower to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see sunny skies. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be a near-perfect end to the month of January, with lots of sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will continue our stretch of pleasant winter weather. Look for sunny skies around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls lots of sun and a few clouds in spots. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 80s.