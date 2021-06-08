Sun And Gulf Coast Storms For Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of sun with a few clouds at times. The east coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze, while mid to late afternoon showers and storms will develop along the Gulf coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun with some clouds and afternoon showers and storms. Look for a gusty breeze once again near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be another day of mostly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and maybe a storm or two in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on the southwestern Caribbean, where a low is expected to develop in a couple of days. The National Hurricane Center says this feature will have a low chance of becoming a tropical depression before it reaches Central America.