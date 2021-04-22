Home Weather Sun And East Coast Showers For Florida Thursday

Thursday features lots of sun, clouds at times, and a few east coast showers in the afternoon.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun with a few clouds and afternoon showers.  Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few passing showers in the mid to late afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

