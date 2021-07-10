Sun And Afternoon Storms Stick Around Florida Saturday

Saturday features lots of sun, a few clouds, and some storms and showers, mostly in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and a few storms. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature some sun, more clouds, and widespread showers and storms on an ocean breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be another day of clouds, showers, and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with passing showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

Tropical Storm Elsa was racing up the U.S. east coast at midday on Friday. At 11 am Friday, Elsa was moving over Long Island. Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour. Elsa was moving northeast at 31 miles per hour. The storm is expected to lose its tropical characteristics and weaken as it moves over the Atlantic provinces of Canada on Saturday.