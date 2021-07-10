Home Weather Sun And Afternoon Storms Stick Around Florida Saturday

Sun And Afternoon Storms Stick Around Florida Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features lots of sun, a few clouds, and some storms and showers, mostly in the afternoon.  Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and a few storms.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature some sun, more clouds, and widespread showers and storms on an ocean breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be another day of clouds, showers, and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with passing showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees.

Tropical Storm Elsa was racing up the U.S. east coast at midday on Friday.  At 11 am Friday, Elsa was moving over Long Island.  Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour.  Elsa was moving northeast at 31 miles per hour.  The storm is expected to lose its tropical characteristics and weaken as it moves over the Atlantic provinces of Canada on Saturday.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR