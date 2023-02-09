Sun and a Few East Coast Showers

Thursday features good sun and some clouds. Look for a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring plenty of sun, but clouds and some showers will move in during the evening and overnight as a front approaches South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will feature a gusty breeze, more clouds than sun and periods of showers, especially in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be quite cool, with lows in the 50s. The day will see lots of sun, but a strong breeze will keep temperatures below normal for mid February. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the 50s, followed by lots of sun and the beginning of a warmup. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s.