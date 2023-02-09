Home Weather Sun and a Few East Coast Showers

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features good sun and some clouds.  Look for a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Friday evening.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.
Friday will bring plenty of sun, but clouds and some showers will move in during the evening and overnight as a front approaches South Florida.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.
Saturday will feature a gusty breeze, more clouds than sun and periods of showers, especially in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.
Sunday morning will be quite cool, with lows in the 50s.  The day will see lots of sun, but a strong breeze will keep temperatures below normal for mid February.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.
Monday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows in the 50s, followed by lots of sun and the beginning of a warmup.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s.
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

