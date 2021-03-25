Home Weather Summerlike Days Ahead For Florida

Summerlike Days Ahead For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Thursday starts with some early patchy fog near the Gulf coast and well inland.  The day features plenty of sun and a few clouds on a warm and gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be sunny with a building ocean breeze during the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring lots of sun around South Florida.  The east coast metro area will see a few clouds on a gusty ocean breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a warm breeze as our summerlike weather continues.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s again.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

