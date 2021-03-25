Summerlike Days Ahead For Florida

Thursday starts with some early patchy fog near the Gulf coast and well inland. The day features plenty of sun and a few clouds on a warm and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be sunny with a building ocean breeze during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring lots of sun around South Florida. The east coast metro area will see a few clouds on a gusty ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a warm breeze as our summerlike weather continues. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will feature good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s again.