Summer Sun And Storms For Florida Monday

Monday features hot sun and some clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms from the late morning into the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Tuesday will bring a sunny morning, but showers and storms will be back in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature good sun and a few clouds in the morning. Some storms will develop in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the morning. Look for plenty of showers in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday’s forecast calls for periods of sun alternating with passing showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

It’s quiet in the tropics right now, but an area of low pressure is expected to develop in the northern Gulf of Mexico late in the workweek. This feature is likely to have a low chance of becoming a depression but will bring heavy rain to the Florida panhandle and coastal portions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana.