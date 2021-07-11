Home Weather Summer Sun And Storms Continue Throughout Florida

Summer Sun And Storms Continue Throughout Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features good sun and a few clouds with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon, especially along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms, especially in the mid to late afternoon.  A gusty ocean breeze will develop near the Atlantic coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature some sun, more clouds, breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast, and widespread showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with widespread showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast calls for another July day of good sun and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.

