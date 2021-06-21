Summer Sun And Storms Are Still Around Florida

Monday features good sun and afternoon storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see partly sunny skies and passing showers and storms on an ocean breeze. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, some mostly afternoon showers and storms, and a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with widespread showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature sun, clouds, and some showers in the morning, with storms developing during the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and some afternoon storms. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Claudette is moving through the southeastern U.S., bringing heavy rain and flash flooding. Claudette is expected to reach tropical storm strength as it moves into the Atlantic on Monday afternoon.