Summer Sun And Showers

Thursday features lots of hot sun with some showers and a few storms developing during the mid to late afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the humid low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring good sun, a few clouds at times, and some afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature sunny skies and the typical mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will see lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and some afternoon showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and some showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Grace became a hurricane late on Wednesday morning. At midday on Wednesday, Hurricane Grace was about 350 miles east of Tulum, Mexico. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 75 miles per hour, and Grace was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour. A hurricane warning is in effect for much of the Yucatan, including Cancun and Cozumel. Grace is forecast to cross the Yucatan on Thursday, emerge into the Bay of Campeche, and make landfall along the Mexican coast late Friday or early Saturday.

Finally, the remnants of Fred are bring flooding rains to portions of the Mid-Atlantic region.

Tropical Storm Henri continues to move slowly around Bermuda. At midday on Wednesday, Henri was about 190 miles southwest of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour, and Henri was moving west at 8 miles per hour.