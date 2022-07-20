Summer Sun Again Wednesday For Florida

Wednesday features lots of sun in the morning, but some clouds will develop during the afternoon. A few showers or a stray storm will be possible in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with showers and storms popping up in the mid to late afternoon as we get back to a typical summertime weather pattern. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature good sun in the morning, with the possibility of a stray storm in spots. Look for some showers to develop in the mid to late afternoon. The east coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be sunny until showers and storms move in on an ocean breeze during the mid-afternoon. Look for gusty breezes in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a typical summer mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms in spots. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.