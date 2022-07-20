Home Weather Summer Sun Again Wednesday For Florida

Summer Sun Again Wednesday For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/summer-themed-banner-design_8311188.htm#query=sunny&position=1&from_view=search

Wednesday features lots of sun in the morning, but some clouds will develop during the afternoon.  A few showers or a stray storm will be possible in spots.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with showers and storms popping up in the mid to late afternoon as we get back to a typical summertime weather pattern.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature good sun in the morning, with the possibility of a stray storm in spots.  Look for some showers to develop in the mid to late afternoon.  The east coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze.  Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be sunny until showers and storms move in on an ocean breeze during the mid-afternoon.  Look for gusty breezes in the east coast metro area and an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a typical summer mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms in spots.  Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here