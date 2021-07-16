Summer Heat, Humidity And Storms Friday

Friday features lots of sun with some mostly afternoon storms and showers. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring good sun, clouds at times, and some afternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature good sun and passing showers, especially along the Gulf coast and well inland. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see an increased chance of showers and some afternoon storms near the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will have the summertime mix of sun, showers, and a few storms in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for periods of showers and storms along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

The non-tropical low in the northeastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression before it degenerates into a trough this weekend.