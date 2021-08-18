Summer Heat And Showers For Florida

Wednesday features plenty of sun and some mostly afternoon showers and storms on an ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the sticky low 90s.

Thursday will be another day with lots of morning sun and some showers and a few storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will keep the trend going, with sunny skies most of the day and some showers and storms after the middle of the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and passing showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s high will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and some showers and storms in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s again.

Tropical Storm Grace continues to bring flooding rain to portions of the Caribbean. At midday on Tuesday, Grace was located about 75 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica. Maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour, and Grace was moving west at 15 miles per hour. Tropical storm warnings are up for Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and portions of Cuba. A hurricane watch is in effect for portions of the Yucatan. Grace is expected to reach the Yucatan by Wednesday and move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression Fred continues to bring very heavy rain to portions of the South. At midday on Tuesday, Fred was located about 30 miles south-southwest of Atlanta and had maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour. Fred was moving north-northeast at 17 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Henri continues to dance around Bermuda. At midday on Tuesday, Henri was about 135 miles south-southeast of Bermuda, where a tropical storm remains in effect. Maximum sustained winds in Henri were 50 miles per hour, and the system was moving west-southwest at 6 miles per hour. Henri will eventually turn to the northeast, away from land.