Suffering Menopause Is Not Necessary

Menopause is technically just one day of your life and it is the day that marks 12 months since your last menstrual period which means that ovulation no longer occurs and production of estrogen and progesterone stops.

Usually, this happens between the ages of 45 and 55 years, but can occur also before and even long after the mentioned range. Perimenopause is the time of natural changes leading up to Menopause day, which can last from 5 to 10 plus years for a lot of women. Postmenopause is the time after that day of Menopause.

Though it`s the most natural process of physical and hormonal changes, women go through uncomfortable symptoms such as:

Changes in fertility

Blood pressure

Mood swings

Insomnia

Anxiety

Hot Flashes

Fatigue

Weight Gain

Life and Social changes

Tips to Overcome the Menopause Pre and Post symptoms

Hormone Testing

Most women are interested if there is a test to define whether they are going through the Perimenopause period or not. Well, the short answer is no, but for the longer answer let’s dig deeper.

If you go to your doctor they’re probably going to test your FSH and your LH, so that’s a follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH) and the higher those numbers are the harder your body is working to produce an egg so that you ovulate. The problem is that hormones are changing from day to day but still the magnitude of the imbalance is visible.

Anxiety & Insomnia treatment

Women in perimenopause can take progesterone supplementation. Here is a small list of the natural progesterone:

chaste berry herb

beans

broccoli

brussels sprouts

cabbage

cauliflower

kale

nuts

pumpkin

When you hit your early 40s you stop ovulating every month, you may have a Menstrual Period but you may not actually produce an egg. If you don’t produce an egg then your body doesn’t make progesterone and so what happens is the estrogen gets higher and the progesterone gets lower.

Progesterone is a very calming hormone and it helps the body to overcome anxiety and insomnia. When you don’t have that hormone then anxiety, insomnia rages and you are lying awake night after night. So it’s very useful to consult with a doctor, get the testing done and start the healing process.

Weight gain & Fatigue treatment

In general, 80% of women have thyroid issues with age. Because of that women are suffering from weight gain, hair loss, fatigue, feeling cold, etc. Regular checking and taking the action in time will prevent not only from the Menopause syndromes, but will in general increase the quality of the way you feel.

Mood swings and Hot Flashes treatment

Estrogen is responsible for mood swings and hot flashes. For sure there are medical replacements for estrogen. What is very important for women is to avoid anything synthetical. Each decision should be agreed upon with a doctor and treated very seriously. Meanwhile, you can find a list of products that naturally contain estrogen below:

Tofu

Cruciferous vegetables

Flax Seeds

Sesame Seeds

Soybeans and edamame Hummus

Garlic

Dried Fruit

Peaches

Berries

Homeopathic or Natural remedies to balance the hormones

If you don’t have a good foundation in place for your lifestyle, then we can throw all the supplements in the world at you and you’re probably not going to feel any better.

So answer some questions to yourself: Do I drink enough water? Do I eat healthily? Do I exercise? Do I avoid alcohol? Do I avoid sugar? Be good at stress management, take care of your body, your mind and your health and you can tackle menopause.