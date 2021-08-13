Stormy Weekend Ahead In Florida

We continue to watch Fred as it moves near Cuba. Whether Fred remains a depression or regains tropical storm strength, a stormy weekend is on tap for South Florida.

Friday features steamy sun and afternoon showers and storms on an ocean breeze. That breeze will be very brisk near the Atlantic coast, and there’s a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches there. Look for windy conditions and periods of storms in the Lower and Middle Keys late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s, but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Saturday will see the closest approach of Fred to South Florida. Expect flooding rains and windy conditions around South Florida. Tropical storm-force gusts are possible in the east coast metro area. Sustained tropical storm winds are possible in the Lower and Middle Keys and in the Naples area. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be breezy with lingering showers and storms as Fred moves away. Additional rain will lead to localized flooding. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for periods of sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Tropical Depression Fred was disorganized at midday on Thursday, but it’s expected to regain tropical storm strength on Friday. At midday on Thursday, TD Fred was about 230 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and Fred was moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour. As of midday on Friday, tropical storm warnings were in effect for the southeastern Bahamas and the eastern half of Cuba. A tropical storm watch is likely for South Florida. Fred’s future strength will depend on the depression’s interaction with Cuba. South Florida can expect flooding rains of 3 to 5 inches from late Friday through Sunday, and some locations could see up to 8 inches. At least tropical storm gusts are likely in portions of the Keys and along the Gulf coast, while windy conditions can be expected in the east coast metro area.

Elsewhere, we’re keeping a close eye on the wave in the central Atlantic. It has a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next five days as it follows a track similar to Fred’s.