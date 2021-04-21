Stormy Wednesday In Florida

Wednesday features showers, storms, and cloudy skies. Localized flooding is possible, especially in portions of the east coast metro area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday morning will bring lingering showers. Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, along with some afternoon showers in spots. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times. A stray storm or two will be possible in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of some showers or a stray storm. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.