Stormy Wednesday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Wednesday features showers, storms, and cloudy skies.  Localized flooding is possible, especially in portions of the east coast metro area.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday morning will bring lingering showers.  Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, along with some afternoon showers in spots.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  A stray storm or two will be possible in the east coast metro area.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of some showers or a stray storm.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

By Donna Thomas, SouthFloridaReporter.com, certified Meteorologist, April 21, 2021

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

