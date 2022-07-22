Storms Return To Florida Friday

Friday features good sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds on an ocean breeze. Some showers will be around in the morning, and plenty of showers and a few storms will move in during the mid to late afternoon. Heavy rainfall is possible in spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms, with much of the activity in the afternoon hours. A gusty breeze in the east coast metro area will lead to an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will start with a mostly sunny morning, but showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. The gusty breeze will continue in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for clouds, lots of showers, and storms at times. Heavy rain is possible at times. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

It’s quiet in the tropics right now.