Storms And Showers Linger Around Florida; Watching The Tropics

Sunday features mostly sunny skies at times, alternating with passing showers and storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning followed by showers and storms in the afternoon, with the bulk of the activity along the Gulf coast and well inland. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature some sun and more clouds with periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will feature sun, clouds, and showers in the morning with periods of showers and storms during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, a trough several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda has a low chance of developing into a depression before it reaches the southeast U.S. coast (between northern Florida and South Carolina) on Monday. Elsewhere, the wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next five days.