Steamy Sun And Storms For Florida; Eyeing The Tropics

Tuesday features good sun with periods of showers and storms beginning in the late morning. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast — but the high humidity will make it feel much hotter.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Look for passing showers and a few storms on a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area, and mostly mid to late afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring sunny skies during most of the day, with some showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Look for a brisk and gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature lots of sun and showers and a few storms on an ocean breeze during the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fred was approaching the Florida panhandle at midday on Monday. At that time, Fred was located about 55 miles southwest of Apalachicola. Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour, and Fred was moving north at 10 miles per hour. Fred will bring flooding rains and dangerous storm surge to the panhandle eastward to the Big Bend.

Tropical Depression Grace was over portions of the Dominican Republic at midday on Monday. At that time, Grace was located about 85 miles southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and Grace was moving west at 15 miles per hour. Tropical storm warnings are up for the Cayman Islands and portions of eastern Cuba. Tropical storm watches are in effect for Hispaniola, Jamaica, and portions of central Cuba. Grace is expected to regain tropical storm strength on Tuesday and enter the southwestern Gulf of Mexico early Thursday.

Finally, Tropical Depression # 8 is now TS Henri. Henri is located about 135 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, where there is a tropical storm watch in effect. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and TD # 8 was moving south at 9 miles per hour. TS Henri is forecast to loop clockwise around Bermuda this week.