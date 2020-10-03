Statement on the Passing of Don Ryce, Champion for Missing Children

Statement on the passing of Don Ryce



“It is with deep sadness to announce that Don Ryce, co-founder of the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction has died at the age of 76 from natural causes that were not coronavirus-related. We take comfort in knowing that he is now with his beloved wife, Claudine; son, Jimmy; and daughter, Martha. He is survived by his son, Ted, 43, from Miami Beach.

Since the abduction and murder of Jimmy on September 11, 1995, Don Ryce has been a fearless advocate for missing children and has spent the past 24 years fighting for legislation and the rights of victims.

We thank him for his guidance, wisdom, leadership, and love.

The Jimmy Ryce Center has donated over 600 bloodhounds to law enforcement agencies around the world to assist in the search for missing children and adults. His last words to us were, “Keep the Jimmy Ryce Center going.”

We promised him this work will continue.

Donations in Don’s memory can be made to the Jimmy Ryce Center. JimmyRyce.org

Funeral plans are pending.”

Mark Young Director Jimmy Ryce Center