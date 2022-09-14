State Ethics Commission Finds ‘Probable Cause’ That Broward Sheriff Tony Repeatedly Misused Position

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

Florida’s ethics commission today found probable cause to believe Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony provided false information about himself to Gov. Ron DeSantis before the governor appointed him as sheriff in 2019.

The ethics commission cited several other instances in which it found probable cause to believe that Tony provided false information, or failed to disclose information:

Before Tony was hired as a police officer in Coral Springs in 2005.

When Tony completed, signed and had notarized a Florida Department of Law Enforcement form shortly after taking office as sheriff.

When applying to renew his driver’s license while serving as sheriff.

“The commission rejected the recommendation of its Adocate and found probable cause to believe Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony misuse his public position,” a commission press release said.

No further details of the commission’s ruling were immediately available.

