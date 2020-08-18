St. Augustine Fishing Information for Visiting Anglers (Video)

From calm inshore waterways, where the action is focused on tailing Redfish, to legendary battles on the waves offshore, St. Augustine fishing is an experience you can’t miss! Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or pretty new to the sport, the “Ancient City’s” vibrant fishery is sure to provide you with an adventure that fits your needs perfectly.

Right at its doorstep, you’ll be greeted by the rich fishing grounds of the Intracoastal Waterway. Together with the tributary rivers, this makes for an inshore fishery rivaling any other. Additionally, with the St. Augustine Inlet providing the local charter fleet direct access to the ocean, you’ll waste no time in transit if you decide to take your adventure offshore.

St. Augustine Fish Species

Rich both in quantity and variety, the surrounding waters provide countless possible targets. There’s no telling what you could find on the end of your line if you just get out on the water to see what’s biting. However, below are some of the most popular local choices – just to tickle your imagination!

Mahi Mahi

Making an appearance at fishing grounds around the world, these bright-colored critters are a mainstay of many top catches lists. To the delight of local anglers and captains, St. Augustine is no exception. Although their numbers are more than healthy, catching a big Mahi Mahi requires you to be ready when the opportunity presents itself. The reward is always worth it!

As is the case with other pelagic species, Mahi Mahi are commonly targeted by trolling their known migration paths offshore. Since they tend to move in large schools, getting one hookup typically means there’ll be more coming shortly after. This makes for some exciting action, as there’ll be enough screaming drags to keep the whole party busy!

Wahoo

Just as the Mahi numbers start to dip towards the end of the summer, a new challenger makes an appearance in St. Augustine’s offshore grounds. Once here, Wahoo will stick around until the spring, giving anglers whiplash each time they make a run for the bait. Combine this ferocity with their impressive size and you start to see why Wahoo is a catch worth bragging about.

The bragging rights, however, don’t come easy. Wahoo aren’t the best targets for novices and trips targeting them specifically are hardly the setting for a relaxing day in the sun. You’ll likely spend the day doing high speed trolling, as you try to cover the largest area possible in pursuit of these elusive daredevils. On the other hand, adrenaline junkies – meet your perfect target!