South Florida’s Most Popular Cosmetic Procedures

Welcome to South Beach, the most popular tourist destination in Miami. But what many visitors do not know is that it’s also home to some of the most sought-after cosmetic surgeons in America, who collectively perform plastic surgery on hundreds of thousands of patients each year.

When combined with high-paying clients wanting nothing more than to look their absolute best, it is no surprise South Beach has become such a popular hub for cosmetic procedures.

What are the most common types of procedures undergone in the US today? Which parts of the country see them with above-average frequency?

According to statistics compiled by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), the United States is currently undergoing more plastic surgeries than ever before.

Overall, Miami is one of the greatest places to live for natives who’ve undergone plastic surgery, as it has become one of the meccas for people all over the world looking to improve their looks. This boom in tourism has only compounded the region’s popularity as a destination for both residents and visitors alike who are interested in having some work done on their bodies or faces.

So if you’re thinking about undergoing any sort of cosmetic surgery, whether it’s a nose job in Miami or a tummy tuck in South Beach, you have come to the right place.