South Florida’s Most Popular Cosmetic Procedures

Welcome to South Beach, the most popular tourist destination in Miami. But what many visitors do not know is that it’s also home to some of the most sought-after cosmetic surgeons in America, who collectively perform plastic surgery on hundreds of thousands of patients each year.
When combined with high-paying clients wanting nothing more than to look their absolute best, it is no surprise South Beach has become such a popular hub for cosmetic procedures.
What are the most common types of procedures undergone in the US today? Which parts of the country see them with above-average frequency?
According to statistics compiled by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), the United States is currently undergoing more plastic surgeries than ever before.
Overall, Miami is one of the greatest places to live for natives who’ve undergone plastic surgery, as it has become one of the meccas for people all over the world looking to improve their looks. This boom in tourism has only compounded the region’s popularity as a destination for both residents and visitors alike who are interested in having some work done on their bodies or faces.
So if you’re thinking about undergoing any sort of cosmetic surgery, whether it’s a nose job in Miami or a tummy tuck in South Beach, you have come to the right place.
- Lipoplasty (liposuction) is a cosmetic procedure that removes fat from specific areas of the body, as it is often unsightly, and can make an individual appear overweight even if he or she has normal weight. In fact, this type of surgery is the most common cosmetic surgical procedure performed today.
- Rhinoplasty (nose augmentation) is another popular plastic surgery procedure done for purely aesthetic reasons. While many believe a person’s appearance isn’t affected by their nose size, research shows that having a large/wide one may affect a person’s self-confidence and even their success.
- Breast augmentation is the cosmetic procedure most often undergone by American women today, with statistics showing that nearly 295,000 procedures were completed in 2010 alone. This figure represents a 25% increase since 2000 when just over 240,000 of these procedures were performed on women across the United States.
- “Mommy Makeover” is the term used to describe a combination of cosmetic procedures aimed at restoring a woman’s body after pregnancy. This combination includes everything from tummy tucks to breast augmentation and is often performed around the 6-week mark after giving birth.
- Botox is a common cosmetic procedure that is aimed at removing wrinkles and fine lines. The procedure uses a toxin, which when injected into the skin relaxes the muscles in the area where it was administered. Although many people believe that Botox is injected into the face, in fact, you can get Botox in every area of the body, including the scalp and hands.
- Butt implants are another popular plastic surgery procedure, as many people believe that having a larger derriere enhances one’s figure and makes them appear more attractive than they actually are. This procedure is often combined with a Brazilian butt lift, which uses fat from other parts of the body to increase the size of one’s buttocks.
- Neck lifts are cosmetic surgery that removes loose skin and reposition underlying muscles in individuals who have sagging or wrinkled necks due to age. This common procedure usually requires stitching and leaves scars on the neck area, but it can dramatically improve one’s appearance if performed correctly by a skilled surgeon.
- Microdermabrasion is similar to exfoliation treatments most people receive as part of their at-home skincare routines, as both remove old skin cells and leave new ones behind for an improved appearance. However, microdermabrasion goes further than most at-home exfoliation treatments by actually removing the outer layer of skin, which encourages cellular growth.
- Tummy tucks are one of the more common cosmetic surgery procedures performed in Miami due to their popularity with women between the ages of 30 and 50 years old. If you have excess fat around your waistline and you’re looking for a way to safely remove it, then look no further than this procedure.