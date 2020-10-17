South Florida Fishing: All You Need to Know

If you’re looking to venture out of the city and away from the hustle and bustle, we’ve got just what you need! The wilderness of the Sunshine State is calling out to be explored, and a South Florida fishing adventure is one of the most sought-after experiences in the country. Surrounded by nature on all sides, you’ll get to unwind and let your hair down while having the time of your life.

If you want to stay in the city and still find peace of mind by casting a line, it’s got that as well. Some of the major cities, like Miami and Fort Lauderdale, have amazing fishing opportunities right on their doorsteps. You can have a great city adventure while also reeling in some prized fish.

South Florida is known for a lot of things – stunning beaches, beautiful subtropical landscapes, winter resorts, and unique wildlife. But fishing here stands out as a beloved activity, making for one of the best ways to spend time in nature. This part of the state is a real mix of what Florida is all about, the old and the new, the laid-back and the fast-paced. Everyone can easily find themselves here, so read on and see where you fit in!

What to Catch

With such a rich ecosystem, it’s no wonder that South Florida offers some of the most exciting fishing opportunities. You’ll find every type of habitat imaginable, with easy access to prolific waters. Flats, backcountry, mangroves, as well as reefs, wrecks, and the open waters – there’s really something for everyone!

Tarpon

The “Silver King” has a long-standing reputation of being the most sought-after fish in Florida. This is the game fish on everyone’s lips, and it just so happens that South Florida is the best place to go after it. And if you’re wondering why, it’s simple. It’s nestled right in the middle of their migration path, so you get unique access.

The “Tarpon Capital of the World” is Boca Grande, a fishing village on Gasparilla Island. Every year, it attracts thousands of tourist anglers from all over the world, all looking to break some Tarpon records. The Keys are another must-visit place if you’re looking for big Tarpon. The fight this stunning fish puts up is considered the challenge of a lifetime, so get ready for sore arms!

Snook

Easily the most recognizable Florida inshore game fish, Snook has long been a beloved creature among locals. Why do they enjoy it so much? For starters, its rich, tasty meat will have your mouth watering in seconds. Combine that with great game qualities, and this one will leave you wanting more.

Snook fishing in South Florida is a memorable adventure. With so many shallow flats, rivers, and structure, you’ll have no issue finding the perfect spot to sink your line. This fish prefers warm waters, so Marco Island and the Ten Thousand Islands, as well as the Everglades and the Keys are ideal places to visit.