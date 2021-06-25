Sun Gives Way To More Showers And Storms Today; Tracking The Tropics

Friday features periods of sun and clouds along with periods of showers and storms. Localized flooding is possible in spots. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with widespread showers and storms. A sometimes gusty ocean breeze will increase the risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches this weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will continue our stretch of unsettled weather. Look for some sun but more clouds, showers, and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms again. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for another summer day of widespread showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s again.

In the tropics, we’re watching a wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a low chance of developing during the next 5 days.