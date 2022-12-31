Snowy Holiday Party at Lighthouse of Broward Delights Visually Impaired Children

Approximately 85 blind and visually impaired children played on a snow “mountain” at the Lighthouse of Broward’s Holiday Party in celebration of the holiday season. In addition to having snow play, kids jumped in a bounce house, decorated cookies, enjoyed hot chocolate and lunch, and visited with Santa Claus.

The Snow Party was sponsored by Carl and Linda Orringer, Sajdera P.A. Law Firm, EM Consulting Group and Century Medals & Supplies. Pre-engineering students from American Heritage in Plantation volunteered at the event.

“It was a wonderful holiday event for our kids,” said Lighthouse of Broward President and CEO Ellyn Drotzer. “We are so grateful to all of our generous sponsors and our wonderful student volunteers from American Heritage.”

Ma’Leah gets ready to decorate a dreidel with Ava Compitiello, a volunteer from American Heritage. Client Daniel peeks over the snow mound. The Torres family takes a group shot with Santa Clients AJ, Andreas and Joshua chat at the craft table Nico walks across the snow in his yellow slicker. Ohani, wearing his Christmas tree shades, checks out the snow with Diego and Matthew.

The mission of Lighthouse of Broward is to provide the leadership, services, advocacy, and resources necessary to enhance the lives of people who are blind and visually impaired in Broward County and empower them to live independent, healthy, employed, and fulfilling lives. Its broader vision is to ensure that all Broward residents who are blind or visually impaired enjoy independence and a high quality of life through the transformative work of the Lighthouse of Broward.